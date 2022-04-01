22 Wildfire cases happened in Bhandara forest department during March

Bhandara Forest Department has 931.24 sq km of forest. Also, Navegaon is the buffer zone of Nagzira Tiger Reserve. Due to the presence of deciduous forests, droughts occur in summer. The rainy season is from 16th February to 15th June. During this period, there is a fear of large-scale forest fires and deforestation. Wildlife is also in danger. There were 22 droughts in March. An area of ​​54 hectares was affected. It burned mulch and grass on the ground. The trees and wildlife were not harmed. Due to the measures taken by the forest department, the forest was brought under control in time.

Setting fire in the forest will cost you legal action

There are many village roads through this forest in the Bhandara district. People throw boxes of VD cigarettes while walking down the street. Forest fires occur when smoke from nearby fields is ignited. For this fire, watchers have been deployed in the forest. The wireless messaging system is being used to report fires. Not only this, if anyone is found setting fire in the government forest, they will be severely punished.

Measures have been taken by the Forest Department for wildlife control. With the help of villagers, the Joint Forest Management Committee is being sought. Awareness is being spread in the villages and cash prizes will be given to those who provide information about the arsonists. Citizens should cooperate to save the forest.