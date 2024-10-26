243 vying for top honours

Former corporator Dr. Parinita Fuke inaugurated the tournament in the presence of CAN president Girish Vyas, Director, MHK Sancheti Public School and Jr. College Amit Yenurkar, Director Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor and CAN secretary Shri Bhushan Shriwas,

The event is being organized for selection of Maharashtra team for participation in the National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship to be held later this year.

Both Rapid and Blitz championship have the status of FIDE Rating Chess Tournament. Hence the unrated players have a bright chance to get Rapid and Blitz Rating through this championship. Cash Prizes worth Rs. 72,000 (Rs. 36,000 for rapid and Rs. 36,000 for blitz) are at stake. In addition, the organisers have decided to award trophies to top 3 finisher of Under-7,9,11,13 and 15 age group as well as Veteran group. The blitz event shall be played on October 27 immediately after the rapid event.