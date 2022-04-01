3 year old boy dies while undergoing MRI, in AIIMS Nagpur

Nagpur: A three-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mihan, died while undergoing MRI. The parents complained to the Sonegaon police station. Medical has sent samples of various organs after autopsy to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis.

The name of the deceased was Sankalp Chahande (3 years). According to the information received, the boy had vascular abnormalities in his left leg. The AIIMS doctor asked his parents to have an MRI to diagnose it. He was moving his legs while undergoing an MRI at the AIIMS on Wednesday evening. This resulted in him being given a low anesthetic injection. ‘Contrast’ was also given to make the lesions in the blood vessels more visible. X-ray specialists and pediatricians were present at that time. There was no movement while taking MRI. As a result, doctors rushed him to the emergency room and began immediate treatment. But unfortunately, he died. The body was sent to Nagpur Medical College for autopsy on Wednesday night.

Allegation of negligence on doctors

Sankalp's uncle Chetan Salvatkar complained to the Sonegaon police station. He accused the doctors of negligence. Salvatore told Lokmat that Sankalp had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS OPD for more than two months. The baby was admitted on Monday, saying he would have an MRI on Tuesday. But he did not have an MRI even after fasting all day. The next day he was again starved for MRI, and given three injections in a row. That is why he died.

No Comment from AIIMS

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Manish Shirigiriwar told Lokmat that no comment could be made on the matter till the autopsy report is received. Since AIIMS does not have its PM facility, the body has been sent to medical. This is an unfortunate incident.

The autopsy was done in the afternoon

Sankalp's body was brought to the medical morgue on Wednesday night. An autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. According to doctors here, samples of various organs were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis. "Currently, we have registered an accidental death and further investigation is underway," said Dilip Sagar, senior police inspector, at Sonegaon police station.



