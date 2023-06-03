350 participating in inter-college chess

Nagpur,

As many as 350 players are participating in the Inter-College Chess Tournament organised by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University'sDepartment of

Sports & Physical Education in association with St Vincent Palloti College of

Engineering & Technology, Gavsi Manapur on Wednesday.

Dr. Surendra Gole, the principal of the College, welcomed the gathering. Fr James Thomas and Director of Sports and Physical Education (RTMNU) Dr Sharad Suryawanshi competed in a friendly game of chess, thus formally inaugurating the tournament.

The chief arbiter Praveen Pantone gave a brief description of the

tournament to be held on the day. He appreciated and thanked the college

Management for the beautiful arrangements in conducting the competition.

The other dignitaries present on the dais were Prof. Ramanuj Chakraborty

(Student Affairs Development Cell), sports in-charge Ashlesha Nagpure and others.