3x3 basketball competition from March 31

Addressing media persons MBA secretary Shatrughna Gokhale said, " The 3x3 competition is organised as a part of the initiative of Maha Basketball Association (MBA) and Nagpur will become the first local city to conduct the FIBA endorsed championship. In this competition, local players will be able to enrol themselves in the world basketball rankings of the World Basketball Federation (FIBA). The 3x3 Competition will be part of the Paris Olympic Games and FIBA has been promoting the shortest format of basketball for a long time".

The Maha Basketball Association (MBA) will be organising 3x3 competitions across Maharashtra at the District level followed by Zonal (regional) and at the State level. The competition will be played in the following two age categories including open men and women and Under-18 men and women.

The registration should be done on or before March 23, 2023. The Entry fee is Rs 400 per team.

The top two teams in each category will qualify for the Zonal competition from where the top four finishers will qualify for the state tournament. The players and referees clinic will be held at SNG on March 25 at 6pm.

The competitions will be played on a league-cum-knockout. Groupings for the will be done online by computer generated allocation on FIBA 3x3 platform.

Further details can be had from Rakesh Maheshwari (8888912912), Amit Sampat (9881073377) .NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and others were present at the press conference.