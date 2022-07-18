50 cyclists to participate in1000-km BRM on Aug 13

Nagpur,

Nagpur Randonneurs will host close to 50 riders from across the country for a 1000 km BRM (brevet) on August 13. So far, 10 riders from Chandrapur, nine from Nashik, seven from Nagpur and one from Aurangabad have registered for the annual event. At least another 15 riders from Nashik, Mumbai and Nagpur are likely to register by August 10, when the registrations close.

The BRM, which starts at Zero Mile at 5.30 am on August 13, will go to the Charminar city of Hyderabad via Yavatmal and return via Hinganghat. The grand event will be flagged off by Municipal Commissioner and randonneur Radhakrishnan B. The riders have 75 hours (3 days and 3 hours) to complete the BRM. The allotted time includes rest and chores, which means each participant has to ride a minimum of 300km per day. For details, call Nagpur Randonneurs on mobile no 7756035130.