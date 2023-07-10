600 participating in dist badminton meet
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 11:55 PM 2023-07-10T23:55:02+5:30 2023-07-10T23:55:02+5:30
The tournament has been organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association. In the tournament, total 600 players are participating from under 9 to 65 years age group. Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar, Baidyanath MD Suresh Kumar Sharma will inaugurate the tournament on Monday at 6:30 pm, informs, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar.