600 participating in dist badminton meet

The tournament has been organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association. In the tournament, total 600 players are participating from under 9 to 65 years age group. Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar, Baidyanath MD Suresh Kumar Sharma will inaugurate the tournament on Monday at 6:30 pm, informs, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar.