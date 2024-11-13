6th edition of OCLF from Nov22

Filled with literature, art and inspiration, the festival will have something for everyone including a variety of events and an impressive lineup of eminent speakers, interactive sessions, creative workshops and interesting competitions. This year's OCLF will see the participation of prominent personalities from the fields of literature, culture and personal development. These include Dr. Pawan Sinha, Salil Desai, Mandira Nair, Mani Shankar Iyer, Anuj Ghar, Sutapa Basu, Anuja Chandramouli, Naveen Choudhary, Rajesh Jain, Mithilesh Wazalwar, Vikas Khurana, Neelkanthan, Riri Trivedi, Nilesh Oak, Nandita Om Puri, Ishan Puri, Shefali Batra, Arun Anand and Anil Lamba. All these eminent writers and thinkers will share their experiences and participate in discussion sessions and impart their in-depth knowledge on various subjects. This will be a golden opportunity for the guests at the festival to interact and gain valuable knowledge about various aspects such as history, culture, fiction, personal development, etc.