9 NCA players in Vid U-15 squad

Those who have been selected include Arya Parve, Mansi Borikar, Shreemai Pathak, Dhanashree Gujar, Akshara Itankar, Madhura Mandavgade, Rujuta Kashid, Dharvi Tenburne and Sanskruti Sant. Apart from these players Bhavana Chaudhary has been selected as stand-bye.

Coach of the club Madhav Bakre said , " It is a proud moment for the club that NCA players in so much number have been selected in Vidarbha squad. I am confident that they will perform well for the region in the tournament".