"A blot on humanity.." Ajit Pawar Reacts to Killing of Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in the office of Morris Noronha alias Morris Bhai during a Facebook Live. After Ghosalkar's murder, Morris is also suspected to have shot himself dead. The crime branch along with the police is investigating the matter further.



The incident has evoked various reactions from across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also said that the incident was very wrong. "I am of the view that such incidents should not happen in Maharashtra." Ajit Pawar said that this incident is a blot on humanity. Pawar spoke to the media in Pune this morning.

"There was a good conversation going on in the video. After listening to their conversation, it appears that the two had a friendly relationship and had a good relationship. In the video, he did not think the accused would open fire. I mean, the accused had one thing on his face and a different one in his mind. This incident needs to be thoroughly investigated. The real reason behind this should be revealed," Ajit Pawar said.

"The opposition is trying to defame the government over the incident. There is a demand for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The opposition has got this excuse. I repeat, what happened is very wrong. But you have to look at the background behind it. We have to see what happened when the two of them were talking so well to each other, laughing.", he said. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also discussed the incident late last night, Ajit Pawar said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have now detained two persons in connection with the case. The two arrested have been identified as Mehul Parikh and Rohit Sahu. Interestingly, Mehul Parikh was also said to be present at the spot when the shooting took place, which was mentioned on Facebook Live by Maurice Noronha, who killed Ghosalkar. Mehul Parikh's interrogation is also likely to reveal many things.