Achevers, Somalwar, BVM, K John girls in SF

In the first quarter-final, taking home advantage Achievers girls defeated Delhi Public School, Mihan 6-4. Thanks to Kartiki Dhale who scored four points. Arya K netted all six baskets as Somalwar Maa Umiya pilled Delhi Public School, Kamptee 6-4) and entered the semis.

BVm Ashti recorded 6-2 victory over St Joseph's. The main contribution came form Ihita M (6) K John Public School entered the last four state defeating DPS Lava8-0 in the one sided affair. Shrushti Bhende(4) was the top scorer for the winners.

Results (QF)

The Achievers School bt. DPS Mihan(6-4), top scorer Kartiki Dhale(4 pts); Somalwar Maa Umiya bt. DPS Kamptee(6-4), top scorer Arya K (6pts); BVM Ashti bt. St. Joseph (6-2), top scorer Ihita M. (6pts); K. John School, Asoli bt. DPS Lava(8-0), top scorer Shrushti Bhende(4pts)