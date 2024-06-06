Actress Jhangiani to open arm wrestling meet today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 10:55 PM2024-06-06T22:55:02+5:302024-06-06T22:55:02+5:30
The tournament which will be witnessing more than 100 ARMO international and professional players will be inaugurated on June 7 at 10:30 am by actress and president of Maharashtra Armwrestling Association Preeti Jhangiani at Vasantrao Deshpande Hall, Civil Lines. .The tournament will have 250 categories in which players will showcase their talent in their respective category.