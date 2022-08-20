ADBA shuttlers honoured

After the COVID break, several state tournaments were organised in which ABDA players displayed outstanding performance.

Krisha Soni won mixed doubles title in under-17 category in the Juniors Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Pune .

Pranay Gadewar won the mix doubles title in the Under-15 category.

Krisha Soni also reached in semi finals of singles and doubles.

In the Sub Juniors Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Palghar , Aarav Thakre finished runner-up in Under-13 boys singles event. At Sun Junior Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Sangli. Parth Jain and Vihan Channe reached semi-finals in Under-11 doubles.

In the Maharashtra State Senior Selection Tournament held at Aurangabad. Nabeel Ahmed reached semi-final and lost against Subhankar Dey.

ADBA has produced several national and international level badminton players including Ritika Thaker , Rohan Gurbani, Sourabh Kerhalkar, Sudhanshu Bhure , Gaurav Mithe and Sarthak Pakhmode and others.