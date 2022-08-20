ADBA shuttlers honoured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2022 08:50 PM 2022-08-20T20:50:01+5:30 2022-08-20T20:50:01+5:30
After the COVID break, several state tournaments were organised in which ABDA players displayed outstanding performance. Krisha Soni won ...
After the COVID break, several state tournaments were organised in which ABDA players displayed outstanding performance.
Krisha Soni won mixed doubles title in under-17 category in the Juniors Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Pune .
Pranay Gadewar won the mix doubles title in the Under-15 category.
Krisha Soni also reached in semi finals of singles and doubles.
In the Sub Juniors Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Palghar , Aarav Thakre finished runner-up in Under-13 boys singles event. At Sun Junior Maharashtra State Selection Tournament held at Sangli. Parth Jain and Vihan Channe reached semi-finals in Under-11 doubles.
In the Maharashtra State Senior Selection Tournament held at Aurangabad. Nabeel Ahmed reached semi-final and lost against Subhankar Dey.
ADBA has produced several national and international level badminton players including Ritika Thaker , Rohan Gurbani, Sourabh Kerhalkar, Sudhanshu Bhure , Gaurav Mithe and Sarthak Pakhmode and others.Open in app