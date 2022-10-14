Aditya reaches U-11 final

If Aditya wins this final he might get selected for U-11 Mini National at Noida U.P. next month. Aditya have also reached U-13 boys singles semis but lost the hard-fought match against current U-13 national second rank player Yash Sinha from Thane

In the Under-11 quarters, Aditya defeated Sabtainraza Somji of Pune 21-09, 21-07 . Then in the semis he downed Pragnay Shinde of Palghar 21-15 21-11

Aditya Will play U-11 boys singles final against Pratham Raut of Palghar

This will be their third final in a row in state tournaments.

In under-11 girls doubles, Sanvi Ghate & Vaishnavi Manglekar entered the final. In the boys doubles Mayank Rajput with his doubles partner from Palghar entered the final. They will play against top seed Ashlon Pinto & Pragnay Shinde of Palghar

In the U-13 boys doubles semi-final, Sairaj Nayse & Aarav Thakre lost to top seed Ayush Adey & Sachet Tripathi of Pune 08-21, 11-21

In the Under-13 girs singles , Fiza Akbani lost to second seed Gatha Suryawanshi of Raigad 14-21, 08-21. Fiza and her Doubles partner Yashvi Patel of Pune lost in girls doubles U-13 semi final against top seed Gatha Suryawanshi of Raigad and Pranjal Shinde of Palghar.