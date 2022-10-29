Aditya selected in State badminton team

Aditya was winner of U-11 State Selection Tournament held at Sangli & Palghar.

He was also the winner of U-11 State Championship at Ratnagiri. He finished runners-up in the U-13 State Selection Tournament held at Sangli and was the semi finalist at State Championship at Ratnagiri

Aditya Yaul practices in Indoor Stadium, Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur under the guidance of coach Amit Raut, Mohan Wahare and Vivek Nagrare