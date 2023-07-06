Aditya, Vaishnavi qualify for main draw

Aditya, after getting bye in the first round of the qualifying draw won 2nd round against Rajeev Reddy b from Telangana 21-04, 21-04 . In the third round Aditya beat Nomaan Pappu from Tamilnadu 21-17, 21-12. Aditya will play his 1st match of main draw against Jaivardhan Hooda from Haryana

Aditya have qualified for the 3rd time in the main draw in this year's National ranking tournament.

Similarly Vaishnavi Manglekar has qualified for the first time in All India Ranking Tournament . After getting bye in the 1st round of the qualifying draw she defeated Lakshya Samhitha Ventrapragada from Telangana 21-15, 21-08

Vaishnavi will play her 1st match of main draw against the 7th seed Amiya Sachdeva from Punjab

Aditya & Vaishnavi practices under the guidance of coach Amit Raut at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

Aditya is 6th standard student of Bhavan's School, Koradi Road branch. Vaishnavi Manglekar is 6th Standard student of Gayatri Convent, Mahal.