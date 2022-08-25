Aditya wins third title in a month

Nagpur, Aug 25

Budding badminton player Aditya Yaul won his third consecutive title in the month when he emerged winner in the U-11 boys singles category in PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship 2022 held at Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai

Aditya Yaul who is current champion of U-1 state tournaments at Sangli and Palghar added another feather to his cap

Aditya played the final against Pragnay Shinde of Palghar. They both have played against each other in the semi final in last tournament at Palghar and Aditya kept his winning form against him in this tournament as well.Aditya won the match 21-11, 21-09.

Ten- year old Aditya is training under coach Amit Raut's guidance at Indoor Stadium, Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. He is fifth standard student of Bhawan's School Koradi Branch.