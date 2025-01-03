Admissions begin at RSMES
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2025 09:45 PM2025-01-03T21:45:08+5:302025-01-03T21:45:08+5:30
The school is renowned for its modern facilities and holistic approach to education. It offers digital classrooms, a computer lab, an ATL lab, and CCTV surveillance to ensure a safe and advanced learning environment. The school also promotes green energy through the use of solar power and features a spacious playground for physical activities. An encouraging and supportive atmosphere fosters activity-based learning, with special coaching available for sports, music, scholarship exams, and classical dance.
Admission forms will be available at the school offic during office hours from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The school operates on a no-grant basis, dedicated to providing quality education to its students.
Join RSMES and give your child the gift of education in an environment that inspires learning and growth.