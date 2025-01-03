Admissions begin at RSMES

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2025 09:45 PM2025-01-03T21:45:08+5:302025-01-03T21:45:08+5:30

The school is renowned for its modern facilities and holistic approach to education. It offers digital classrooms, a computer ...

Admissions begin at RSMES | Admissions begin at RSMES

Admissions begin at RSMES

The school is renowned for its modern facilities and holistic approach to education. It offers digital classrooms, a computer lab, an ATL lab, and CCTV surveillance to ensure a safe and advanced learning environment. The school also promotes green energy through the use of solar power and features a spacious playground for physical activities. An encouraging and supportive atmosphere fosters activity-based learning, with special coaching available for sports, music, scholarship exams, and classical dance.

Admission forms will be available at the school offic during office hours from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The school operates on a no-grant basis, dedicated to providing quality education to its students.

Join RSMES and give your child the gift of education in an environment that inspires learning and growth.

Open in app