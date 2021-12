Adnan in NU football team

Nagpur, Dec25

Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology football player Adnan Neyazi has been selected in RTM Nagpur University football team for West Zone Inter-University Football Championship to be held at Jaipur from December 26. The tournament has been organised by Poornima University. After corona unlock Adnan is the first player of Anjuman Engineering College is participating in National Level University Football Tournament.Principal Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali highly appreciated Adnan Neyazi and sports head Dr.Zakir Khan.