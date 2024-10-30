Adv XI drub Reshimbagh by nine wickets

In their first innings, Advocte XI were all out for 170. Reshimbagh Gymkhana were bundled out for a paltry 40 thanks to Hrushikesh Pawar who ripped through and claimed eight wickets. Following on in their second innings, Reshimbabh made 149 and put the target of 19 runs that Advocate XI achieved losing just one wicket.

BRIEF SCORES

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground

Advocate XI CC 1st innings: 170 all out in 40.4 overs (Shourya Gill 52 not out, Vishesh Tiwari 52; Pravin Rokade 5/54)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 40 all out in 16.1 overs (Hrushikesh Pawar 8/14)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings: (following on) 149 all out in 41.3 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 45; Hrushikesh Pawar 6/55)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings: 20/1 in 2.5 overs

Result: Advocate XI CC won by 9 wickets