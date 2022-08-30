AG men, Nagpur Academy women win

AG office men and Nagpur academy girls emerged winners in Raisoni Group of Institutions Organised Six-a-Side Hockey Tournament at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology, Wadi Link Road.

The tournament was orgnaised on the occasion of National Sport Day. In the final, AG office Boys defeated Dhanchand Academy by 5-4 to win the title. In girls final Nagpur Academy defeated Wings Club 2-1.

The cash prize Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 were awarded to winner and runner-ups in the the men's section while trophies were givne to the champion and runners-up in the women section.

Earliertje tournament Inaugurated by the hand of Director of GHRIET, Nagpur Dr. Vivek Kapoor

Darasing was chief gurst of prize distibution funciton. K. Fulsunghe, Satish Fulsunghe, Vivek Siriha, Gurprit Singh, Harish Kapoor, and other senior players were present on the occasion.

Sudhir Thakre, Nilesh Hathkhede and Rahu Bagde worked hard for the success of the tournament under the guidance of sports officer Dr. Inderjeet Sing Randhawa.