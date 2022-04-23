AG West Bengal, Kerala enter final

Nagpur, April 20

Hosts AG Maharashtra bowed out of the tournament when last years runners A.G. West Bengal defeated them 4-1 to set up a summit clash with last years defending champions, AG Kerala who defeated AG Tamil Nadu by a solitary goal in the ongoing Indian Audit & Accounts Department(IA&AD) Inter Zonal Football Tournament, 2022 which is being conducted under the aegis of Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of The Accountant General (Audit) II, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The final will be played on Thursday at Motibagh Football Stadium, Nagpur.

In the Semifinal Match between A.G. Maharashtra and A.G. West Bengal, played at Motibagh Football Stadium, Nagpur, Mohd Bilal Sheikh opened the A.G. Maharashtra’s account in the very first minute itself. Both teams displayed their skills and had many shots at the goal but C.S. Sabeeth of A.G. West Bengal equalized with a wonderful field goal in the 36th minute, just before the breather

In the second half, AG West Bengal were right on top keeping the ball possession with them most of the time and went into the lead by a brilliant goal by Pradeep Mohanraj in the 4 6th minute, and then by Avinabo Bag in the 49th minute. Man of the match, Pradeep Mohanraj sealed the match in A.G. West Bengal’s favour, 4-1.

In the other semi-final Match between AG Kerala and AG Tamilnadu, played at the same venue, a solitary goal from Najesh of A.G. Kerala in the 73rd minute saw the defending champions squeeze into the finals defeating A.G. Tamilnadu 1-0. The audience saw fascinating contest between both the South zone teams, with either team try to penetrate the others defense. Man of the match was awarded to Pradeep Mohanraj who had scored 2 goals. Municipal Commissioner Radhkrishnan B. awarded the man-of- the match trophies of both the semifinals.