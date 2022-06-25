Agrawal elected VIA president, Doshi secy

Nagpur, June 25

Vishal Agrawal and Ashish Doshi were unanimously elected as president and secretary respectively of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) during its 58th Annual General Meeting held on Friday at VIA.

The new executive committee includes Vishal Agrawal (President), Suresh Rathi (Immediate Past President), RB Goenka, Dr. Suhas Buddhe and Gaurav Sarda (all Vice Presidents), Aditya Saraf (treasurer), Ashish Doshi (secretary), Dr. Anita Rao, Pratik Tapadia and Rakesh Surana (Joint Secretaries). Hargovind Bajaj, Atul Pande, Pravin Tapadia, Prafull Doshi, Rohit Bajaj, .Satyanarayan Nuwal, Rohit Agrawal, Anil Parakh, Prashant Kumar Mohota, Girish Deodhar, Naresh Jakhotia, Girdhari Mantri, Pankaj Bakshi, Anwar Daud, Pankaj Sarda, Paramveer Sancheti, Dr. Prashant Agrawal, Kaushal Mohta and Harshwardhan Harde. Co-opted Members : Suresh Pandilwar, Sachin Jajodia and Shachi Mallick