AGRC, Chankapur play goalless draw

Bot the teams created some scoring opportunities but failed to convert them. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Shoeb Rizwan of AGRC and Roshan Bhangade of Chankapur for their rough tackle.

Earlier NDFA secretary Iqbal Kashmiri inaugurated the tournament by garlanding a portrait of former president Atal Bahadur Singh. Other officials Sanjay Kathale, Abid Khan, Eugene Norbart, Stanley Gregory, Atmaram Pande, Abdul Lateef and Mubin were present on the occasion.