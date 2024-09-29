Agrey elected jt secy, Vijaykar to continue as NDBA president

Most of the existing council members were retained and elected unopposed and the elections were contested for two positions i.e. joint secretary and executive member post.

In the election for joint secretary, Bhavana Agrey emerged victorious by a considerable margin, securing 40 votes. Chetak Khedikar managed 14 votes, with 2 votes being declared invalid.

The elections for executive members saw a close contest in which Gurdeep Singh Arora (46),

Nikhil Rokde (43), Ashwin Harkare (41 ) and Neha Gosavi ( 39 ) emerged winners.

Chetak Khedikar, who also contested for an executive committee member position, received 15 votes, while 2 votes were deemed invalid.

The newly-elected EC members

President: Kundatai Vijaykar, Senior Vice President: Anand Sancheti, Vice Presidents: Shriram Purohit and Amit Bajaj, Secretary: Mangesh Kashikar, Joint Secretary: Bhavana Agrey, Treasurer: Anant Apte, Executive Members: - Ashwin Harkare, Nikhil Rokde, Neha Gosavi and Gurdeep Singh Arora.