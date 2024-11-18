Agrovision expo to be held from Nov 22

Ravi Boratkar told mediapersons on Monday that chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest of the inaugural function on November 22 at 10.30 am while chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu will be the guest of honour.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh will address workshop on opportunities in dairy sector in Vidarbha on the inaugural day from 12 noon. Secretary, in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Alka Upadhyaya, chairman of NDDB Minesh Shah, managing director of Mother Dairy Minesh Bandlish among others will be present on this occasion.

This year theme of Agrovision-2024 will be ‘Empowering Farmers through Technology, Training and Trade’, Ravi Boratkar said. For this expo, approximately 11,000 square metres of hangars and 6,000 square meters of open-ground stalls have been set up, which will include three halls for workshops and one hall for special workshops. More than 400 companies from all over India will take part in the expo which will also include research institutions, government departments, various states, and agricultural universities from across the country. They will showcase their technologies at this expo.Chariman of Advisory Council of Agrovision Foundation Dr C D Mayee said this year, a total of 41 workshops will be organised at Agrovision.