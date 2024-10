AI ranking U-12 tennis tourney begins

Players have come from Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are participating in the tournament.

Tournament director Sudhir Bhiwapurkar expressed happiness that the first tournament has got 75 singles entries NDHTA treasurer Vijay Naidu is the tournament secretary. Coach Vishal Landge is the tournament supervisor and Wasim Shaikh is tournament referee.

The doubles matches will start from Tuesday afternoon and singles will continue from Tuesday morning.

Results

U-12 boys singles: Pranav Gaikwad beat Ishaan Karhu 6-1,6-1, Yuvaan Raipure beat Atharva Shukul 7-5,6-2; Kabir Borse beat Vihaan Pongde 6-2,6-2; Reyansh Gund beat Vihaan Tawani 2-6,6-1,6-1; Akhilesh Chavan beat Aaradhya Dhawad 6-1,6-0; Aayush Deuskar beat Taksheel Jambulkar 6-4,7-6(3); Shourya Agrawal beat Nirmay Jambulkar 6-3,6-1; Tiaan Thakkar beat Karthik Bhojwani 6-4,6-4; Nihit Muraraka beat Kabir Panchmatia 6-1,6-1; Aniruddha Sakhare beat Hriyansh Pohane 6-0,6-2; Ansh Patel beat Anay Dubey 6-0,6-0; )Ethan Lahoti beat Ridit Navale 6-0,6-2; Aayush Deshpande bt Neev Bhansali 7-6(5),6-2; Agastya Singhania bt Arnav Verma 7-5,6-3; Swaraj Bhosale bt Reyansh Nigam 6-4,6-1; Anay Sumant bt Pruthviraj Bhivasane 6-0,6-0

U-12 girls: Insiyah Kamal beat Swara Padgilwar 6-0,6-0; Shuchita Tripathi beat Sarah Bhatia 6-0,6-0; Vibhuti wankhede beat Ishita Ratnaparkhi 6-0,6-1; Niwanshi Devkate beat Mahi Tawani 7-6(3),604