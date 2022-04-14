Akash-BYJU's launch MH-CET courses

Nagpur, April 14

Akash-BYJU's in their joint collaboration have launched MHT-CET courses for engineering aspirants in Maharashtra.

The objective is to reach out to the local students for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra from Maharashtra State Board of Education. This was

stated in a press conference held on Wednesday.

The courses at Akash BYJU'S will commence soon and separate batches for class XI will be formed. The batches will be held in morning and evening both in offline and online mode. The syllabus for the course would be prepared by research

team of Akash BYJU's keeping in mind MHT-CET syllabus. Subjects to be covered include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Scholarship would also be given to eligible students. Those who were present at the media briefing included

assistant general manager Umesh Gupta, deputy director Suresh Singh, assistant director, Kuldeep Jadeja and branch manager of Nagpur, Anupam Jadeja.