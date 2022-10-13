Akshaya, Anuja, Ashwin excel

Nagpur, Oct 13

Twin sisters Akshaya Zanzad and Anuja Zanzad along with Ashwin Mokashi, all the members of Aqua Sports Club brought laurels to the city by winning several medals at the 23rd Maharashtra State Masters Aquatic Championship -2022 organised by Maharashtra State Veterans Aquatic Association at Nanded.

Akshaya and Anuja won five gold and two silver each in age group 30-34 yrs whereas Ashwin bagged four gold and one silver in 30-34 age group. With their best performance, they helped Nagpur to win the overall runners-up trophy.

All the above swimmers have a glorious record in swimming during their school & college days and now back to sports with the same spirit sharing the victory podium. They are members of Aqua Sports Club and are being trained under the guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhad and Vishal Chandurkar

Aqua Sports Club president Mohan Nahatkar, secretary Mangesh Gadre, Director Midland Sports Prashant Ugemuge, Operations Manager NIT Pool Ashwin Janbandhu, and others have congratulated Akshaya, Anuja and Ashwin and wished them best luck for their coming venture.