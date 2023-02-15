Al Fateh, Qidwai, Eagle, Eleven XI in Super League
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-02-15T22:00:02+5:30 2023-02-15T22:00:02+5:30
After league stage, Al Fateh emerged topper with 18 points followed by Qidwai (18), Eagle (16) and Eleven Star (14).
In their last league matches, Eagle defeated Rahul Brothers 1-0. Thanks to Gaurav Bagde who scored the winning goal in the 20th minute. In another match Central Railway and Taj Club played out a goalless draw.