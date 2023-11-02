Alfiya gets 'Lakshya' boost

Speaking to media persons during a press conference held on Friday, the founder secretary of Lakshya Sunder Iyer said that decision to support Alfiya arose from the understanding that “Sports is taken seriously not just by the athletes or the federations, but also by the government and many organizations, who are working tirelessly towards taking Indian athletes to a new height . Lakshya is proud to be part of the ecosystem that has been created in the past decade. Being part of the Lakshya family, it fills me with immense pride and joy when I see Indian athletes – whether they are part of Lakshya or not – do well at the international stage and make our country’s flag rise high."

Lakshya will help Alifya who is participating in the 81 category with support which includes fitness enhancements, mental conditioning Sessions. Nutritional Counselling Sessions, Injury Management needing surgical interventions , funding for personal and international training whenever required.

Speaking on the occasion Harshal Morde said , "Alfiya is special and any help at this crucial juncture of her career will help her to become a world beater, She has a solid record of winning gold Medal at Elite Asian Women's Boxing Championship held Jordan- 2022 , gold at Elorda cup International Boxing Tournament held Nur-Sultan -2022 , gold Medal in Youth Women's World Championship held Poland- 2021 and Gold Medal in Asian Junior Boxing Championship held Dubai UAE- 2019 apart from being named as the best boxer at the World Youth Boxing Championship 2021 proves her mettle . " We are glad to have her on board thanks to Lakshya who has identified her to be an elite sportsperson. We are part of country's growth journey and are doing our bit as a corporate to See India on top in sports and we are happy to support a player like Alifya whio has broken all barriers as an youngster and she should be celebrated and helped to achieve all her goals and dreams , Morde added.

Speaking on the occasion Alfiya and her father Akram Khan Pathan thanked Lakshya for the support at this juncture and said this will boost her confidence and her performance. Currently Lakshya supports over 40 players across sports disciplines.