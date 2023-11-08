Alfiya qualifies for Jordan event
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 8, 2023 10:00 PM2023-11-08T22:00:09+5:302023-11-08T22:00:09+5:30
She is Maharashtra's First Elite female boxer who will be representing the nation in Asian Championship. Her coach Ganesh Purohit, . Arun Bute, Satish Bhatt, Sajjad Husain, Rakesh Tiwari and Porus Kotwal, secretary, Nagpur District Boxing Association, congratulated her and extended their best wishes.Open in app