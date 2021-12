Aman, Nikita create new records

In 400 m hurdles, Aman Mann of KD Pawar College clocked 52.85 seconds and broke the record of Zora Singh of Amravati which was 56.60 second in 1976. Prakash Chaudhary and Ashwin Selikar finished second and third respectively.

In 5000 m women Nikita Raut of Mahila Mahavidyalaya clocked 16:59:75 minutes and broke the record of Prajakta Godbole of RM Patel College Bhandara. In 2018 Prajakta clocked 17:24:84 minutes. Vaishnavi Nagpure and Pooja Panchbuddhe achieved second and third place respectively.

Results

400 m hurdles men: Aman Mann (KD Pawar College 52.85 sec), Prakash Chaudhary (Chintamani SSM 1:10:64 min), Ashwin Selikar (LM Arts and Commerce 1:04:57 min)

5000 m women: Nikita Raut (Mahila MV 16:59:75 min), Vaishnavi Nagure (Yeshwant MV 20:11:87), Pooja Panchbuddhe (Lemdeo Patil 20:22:78)

Discus throw men: Aditya Tanwar (JCPE 38.83 mts), Aniket Khobragade (SNT 29.96 mts), Shreyas Gadhave (Taiwade College 29.15 mts)

Discus throw women: Divya Dorle (Vidarbha MV 28.87 min), Nutann Belkhode (Yeshwannt MV 19.93 mts), Kiran Awathale (Yeshwant Mv 18.80 mts)

4x400 m relay men: SB City Nagpur (4:53:96 min), Sant Gadgemaharaj, Hingna 5:01:75 min), Mahila Mv (5;07:27 min).

5000 m run: Sadab Pathan (Arts College 15:23:30 min), Rohit Jha (Gulam Navi Azad 15:41:74 min), Mohit (PWSAC College 15:58:75 min).