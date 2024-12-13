Amay Akshat, Vansh, Vaibhav in quarters

In the pre-quarterfinals of men's singles, Amey defeated Anmol Srivastava 15-8, 15-6 in straight games while Akshat recorded 15-13, 15-6 win over Gaurav Tiwari. Vansh eliminated the challenge of Soumya Bansod 15-9, 15-11 and Vaibhav defeated Chetan Ghode 16-14, 16-14. Apart from this, Anurag Verma, Chirayu Landge and Ayush Durga Purohit also defeated competitive players to secure their place in the last-8.

Deepak-Srinivas duo in QF

In the men's doubles round-16 match, the pair of Deepak Kshirsagar and Srinivas Lingamaneni had to struggle hard to defeat Aryan Khan-Pravesh Bawangade. In this tough match that lasted three games, Deepak-Srinivas adopted an aggressive approach and put pressure on Aryan-Pravesh with their smashes and long rallies and then won 12-15, 15-13, 15-11 to secure their place in the last-8. At the same time, the pairs of Chetan Ghode-Palash Gujar, P. Aryan-Kapil Deshpande, Rishikanta Bhattacharjee-Sudhanshu Sakhare, Anshul Vajpayee-Ojas Jainbadkar, Akhil Mandlik-Gaurav Kadu, Anurag Verma-Gyanesh Ghuge and Animesh Srivastava-Sriramamurthy Cherukuri also managed to reach the quarterfinals.