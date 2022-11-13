Ambedkar College enter final

Batting first AG College scored 147 losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Shreeyog Pawar top scored with 44 runs. Dinesh Raikwar (25), Vrushabh (23) and Sandesh (19) were other scorers.

For Ambedkar College, Devesh claimed three wickets for seven runs while Minar Shaare and Tejas Soni claimed two each.

In reply, Ambedkar College achieved the target by losing five wickets in 17.4 overs. Thanks to Minar Sahare who played an unbeaten knock of 41. He was well supported by Harshit Bawane (40), Mayank Dubey (28) and Amol Damale (21 not out). For AG College, Kartik got three wickets for 31 runs.

On Friday the final will be played between host DNC and Ambedkar College at the same venue.

Scores in brief

AG College: 147 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreeyog Pawar-44, Dinesh Raikwar 25, Vrushabh 23 Sandesh 19; Devesh 3 for 7, Minar Sahare 2 for -25, Tejas Soni 2 for 20).

Dr. Ambedkar College: 150 for 5 (Minar Sahare 41, Harshit Bawane 40, Mayank Dubey 28, Anmol Damale-21; Kartik 3 for 31, Dinesh Raikawar 1 for 28, Kedar 1 for 25)

Result: Dr Ambedkar College won by five wickets