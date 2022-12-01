Anandi, Shreyash to lead dist ub-Jr basketball teams

The secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Bhavesh Kuchanwar declared the district teams on Wednesday.

The five-day state selection tournament will be played at Sahaji Law College, Kolhapur, from October 28 to November 1, 2022. From this U-13 tournament the 12-member Maharashtra teams in both the boys and girls section will be selected for the forthcoming West Zone Nationals organized by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The state selection tournament is being organised by Maha Basketball Association.

Both the Nagpur teams have departed from the city by bus on Thursday.

The NDBA president Sandip Joshi, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and all the members gave their best wishes to Nagpur teams.

NAGPUR TEAMS

GIRLS: Anandi Sonawane (captain), Riddhima Sahu (both DKM), Kabyanjali Pal, Akshara Rokde, Palak Panchbudhe (all GKM), Vidhi Gatlewar, Ashlesha Dabhadkar (both NASA), Shrushti Bhagat (UBA), Arya Dagwar (SNG), Sahi Khopde (NBYS), Prasiddhi Sonkar (SKM), Shrawani Selokar (PBG). Coaches: Rajat Pawar, Gaurav Reddy.

BOYS: Shreyash Bhosale (captain), Dheer Agrawal, Ajinkya Yeole, Sarvesh Kavishwar (all NASA), Bharat Suthar, Anay Kale, Arjun Dhume (all SNG), Shresht Chandak, Om Raut (both DKM), Soham Gomase (GKM), Gandharva Naik (PBG), Sahil Dhage (UBA); Coaches: Pushpak Tambekar, Prajwal Choudhary.