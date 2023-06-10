Ananya wins bronze in national shooting

Ananya scored 630.7 points in the qualifying round. Then in the final round, she scored 230 points in 24 shots and secured the third position.

Ananya started shooting in 2016. She is doing post graduation in physical education at the local Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Hanumannagar. Currently, she is practicing regularly at former Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat's Academy in Pune. Principal of IDCPE Dr Sharda Naidu. coach Shashank Chauhan, office bearers of Nagpur District Rifle Association Chandrakant Deshmukh, Abhijit Deshmukh have congratulated Ananya .