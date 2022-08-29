Aniket, Swati win javelin throw contest

The competition was jointly organised in association by Nagpur District Athletics Association and Bharatiya Vyayam Prasarak Mandal.

Aniket Khobragade of Udan Academy, Kondamendi bagged the gold medal in the boys' category by registering a distance of 37.58m. While Nilesh Hatwar of Track Star Athletics Club won the silver medal and Digant Bapat of RS Mundle bagged the bronze medal.

In the girls' category, Swati Gopale of HTKBS Hingana won the gold medal by recording 17.16m. While Renuka Mohrir of Cummins College bagged the silver medal with a distance of 15.55m and Megha Kumbhare of Udan Academy Kondamendi secured the bronze medal.

Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, Krida Prabodhini coach Aruna Gandhe, Prof. Dr. Anil Bhore, Director of Sports Departmen RTM Nagpur University. Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Head of Technical Committee. Vivekananda Singh, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Dinkar, NDAA joint secretary Ramchandra Vani, Gaurav Chavan, Rohan Chauhan, Payal Rithe, Vishnu Nimsade etc were present.