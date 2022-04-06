Ankit hits ton in PNB's big win over UCO Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a convincing 56-run victory over UCO Bank in the Inter-Bank cricket match conducted by Bankers Sports Council at Citi Gymkhana ground here today.

PNB won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 203 for 7 in 20 overs. Their openers Skipper, Ramesh Bajirao (68, 11x4) and Ankit Vishwkarma (103 not out ) had put on 164 run partnership for the opening wicket. Ankit Vishwakarma severely punished UCO bank bowling attack to all parts of the field. His unbeaten knockof 103 was studded with 16 hits to the fence. Rutupurna Pathak was another contributor with 25 runs.

For UCO bank Harshad Gole, Umesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar captured one wicket a piece.

In reply, UCO Bank started their innings in whirlwind fashion and got 35 runs in first 3 overs. But some disciplined bowling attack by Sandeep Bahade (3/17) and his hatt-trick put some break. He was ably supported by Rutupurna Pathak (2/17)

For UCO Bank, M Wankhede (42), Monish Nandanwar (34), Ashish Ingale (19) and Parande (12) were the main contributors. This was third consecutive victory for PNB.

Scores

PNB: 203 for 7 in 20 overs ((Ankit Vishwakarma 103 not out Ramesh Bajirao 64, Rutupurna Pathak 25, Harshad Gole, Umesh kumar and Deepak Kumar 1 wicket each ) Beat UCO Bank 154 for 9 in 20 overs ((M Wankhede 42, Moniah Nandanwar 34, Ashish Ingale 17, Ameya Parande 12, Sandeep Bahade 3/18, Rutupurna Pathak 2/17, Ankit Vishwakarma 1/25, Rahul Nirgutkar and Satish Khare 1 wicket each)