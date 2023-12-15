Another defeat for Vid U-23 girls

Batting first Himachal made 142 losing two wickets inn 20 overs. Opener Nancy Sharma played a brilliant knock of 64 in 59 balls hitting five boundaries. Neha Kaith (34, 29b , 4x4, 1x6) and captain SM Singh (36, 29b, 4x4). were other main scorers.

Despite the early loss of Prangini Chauhan, skipper Aayushi Thakre, Vidarbha remained in the hunt thanks to opener Aarohi Bambode's unbeaten 58 (62b;7x4) and Mansi Pande's knock (53;43b;6x4;2x6). The two added 96 runs in 78 balls but that was not enough as Vidarbha went down by 12 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Himachal Pradesh: 141 for 2 in 20 overs (Nancy Sharma 64, SM Singh 36*; Neha Kaith 34; Aditi Palandurkar 1-19) beat Vidarbha: 129 for 3 in 20 overs (Aarohi Bambode 58*, Mansi Pande 53; LS Dutta 1-11) by 12 runs.