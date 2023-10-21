Ansar Sporting beat SECR HQ) 1-0

In the 35th minute, Sohail Umar scored an all-important goal. He received right-wing cross from Nadeem on his chest. Surprising the rival custodian, Umar fired the ball towards the goalpost and scored stunning goal. The margin of victory would have been more had Ansar not missed a couple of chances.

During the proceedings, Saquib Anwar of Ansar Sporting was cautioned for his rough play in the 54th minute. Rajkumar KArma of SECR was also warned in the 70th minute.