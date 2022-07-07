Anuja bags gold in skating

Nagpur, July 7

Anuja Gawai, a KG II student of Somalwar Pre-Primary School, Nikalas secured first position in All India Roller Speed Skating Championship’2022 at Gaikwad-Patil, International School recently. She participated in Quad category in Under-5 age group and received gold medals in short,l long and road race events. Secretary of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, members of Somalwar Academy, headmistress Archana Bhatnagar and the staff congratulated Anuja for her excellent performance.