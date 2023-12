Aqua swimmers for state open sea swimming

Sanjana Joshi will participate n 5km. and 10 km events whereas her sister Snehal Joshi will vie for the top honours in n 5km. and 10km. events.

Other swimmers are Siddhant Bodele (3 km and 10km), Mahi Deshmukh (3km). Aditya Sharma (3km), Riya Shinde ( 3 km), Arsh Yenurkar (3km), Shreeyesha Dhondarkar (2 km), Bhakti Thepekar (1km), Nidhi Salbarde (1 km), Chitranshu Patil (1km), Trigya Moon (1km), Bhavesh Dumbhere (3km), Arnav Singh (2 km), Anubhav Sharma ( 500mt), Swara Sarve (1 km), Shourya (3km), Urmit Patel (3 km), Ksham Dhoble (2km). Gargi Hiware (2km), Prutha Kiten (1 km), Jasmine Hiware (1 km), Darshika Khodankar (1 km), Vani Wasnik (1km), Yuthika Bansod (1km), Aman Ambade (3km), Rounak Nitnawre (3 km), Dev Wasnik (2km), Moulik Bawankule (2 km), Yatharth Shende (2 km), Ronak Satpute (2 km), Jayesh Nitnawre (2 km), Shourya Waghmare (1km), Ojas Janbandhu (1 km), Kshrugal Kalmegh (1km), Ruhaan Waghmare ( 500mt), Devesh Khodankar (500mt) Sushant Bodele (2 km) .

All the above swimmers are regular members of Aqua Sports Club and being trained under the able guidance of senior coaches Dr. Pravin Lamkhade, Vishal Chandurkar and Bhola Ambade.

Aqua Sports Club President Mohan Nahatkar and secretary Mangesh Gadre , director of Midland Sports Prashant Ugemuge, vice president (Operations) Midland Sports Preeti Lanjekar , Manager (Oprations) Ashwin Janbandhur have wished best luck to the swimmers.