Aquatic contest for veterans on Sept 21, 22

Around 500 swimmers, from all over Maharashtra state, are taking part in this competition that will be orgnised for veterans ladies and gents in the age groups of 25--29, 30--34, 35--39, 40--44, 45--49, 50--54, 55--59, 60--64, 65--69, 70--74, 75--79 and above 80 yrs.

Swimming events include free style 50mtr, 100mtr, 200mtr, 400mtr; breast stroke 50mtr and 100mtr; b ack stroke 50mtr and100mtr; butter fly stroke 50mtr and 100mtr; Individual medley 200 mtr; free style team relay200mtr and team medley relay 200mtr.

The registration charges are Rs 500 and Rs 200 per event. Last date for submission of form is September 18 .

Interested veterans swimmers can contact organising secretary Sanjay Batwe 9373479891, swimming coach Anil Pande 9657017100 and Swapnil Pawde 9921226221 at NIT swimming pool between 7am to 10 am. For online registration, interested can fill up form on website msvaa. in.