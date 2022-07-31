Arshil shines as Rabbani triumph

Nagpur, July 30

As expected RR Rabbani High School, Kamptee won the Subroto Mukherjee Under-17 Football Tournament at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapuur ground, here on Saturday.In the final, Rabbani defeated Indian Olympiad School 3-0 thanks to Arshil Akhtar who scored an excellent hat-trick.

Rabbani dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Arshil Akhtar put them in the leading position in the 28th minute. Arshil once again struck there minutes later and made the equation 2-0. Arshil scored a beautiful goal thru header in the 37th minutes on the cross of Adnan Jamal and sealed the fate of the opponents.

In the Under-17 girls section, SFS Neemkheda and Pragatik Vidyalaya, Koradi set up a title clash.

In the first semi-final, SFS Narkheda blanked BKCP 2-0. Simran Mahadule (8th min)and Yogeshwari Thakre(11th min) scored one goal each.

Riding on Vandika Mate's hat-trick Pragtik Vidyalaya Koradi thrashed St Joseph's Fetri5-0.

Vandika struk in 12th, 25thand 28th minutes. She was well supported by Anjali Waghmare (2nd min) and Gunjan Barde (8th min).

In Under-14 boys section, Somalwar School defeated Indian Olympiad 4-0. Abhimanyu Bhojare ( 5th and 27th min), Prathamesh (Nasare 20th min) and Chaitanya Lanjewar (25th min) were other scorers.

Bhavans Koradi defeated Essense International 1-0. Thanks to Naman Bhautik who scored an all-important rola in the 11th minute.

