Arya breaks KKM athletics record

After winning gold in the 100 metres on the opening day, Arya, an athlete of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Khelo India Centre, clinched the 200 metres yellow metal as well clocking a timing of 28.69 seconds.

In the process, Arya wiped off the timing of 29.50 seconds created by Sakshi Ambekar.

In the women’s 35 event, Sharda Bhoyar claimed the gold medal in 100 metres and 400 metres races while in Under-14 boys discuss throw event, Yash Bhute claimed the gold medal with a distance of 38.06 metres.

In 18 years boys 300 metres race, Om Itkelwar clinched the gold medal in 23.58 seconds while in girls’ Under-16 years 200 metres race, Sanvi Pathak clocked a timing of 27.43 seconds to win the gold medal.

The 800 metres gold in boys Under-18 went to Harshal Joge while Madhav Gupta finished second.

In girls section, Jhanvi Hirudkar and Akansha Saudiya finished as top two athletes.

In girls’ Under-18 years, Mitali Bhoyar won the gold while in men’s hammer throw, Ujjwal Kadsait won the gold.

In 5000m walk, Atish Shende clinched the yellow metal while in 200 metres Gopal Palandurkar finished at the top.

In women’s 3000 metres walk, Tulsi Chaudhary secured the gold medal while Shivani Negi win the gold in discuss throw.

Devshree Lavhe won the gold medal in girls 200 metres.

The men’s long jump gold went to Ritik Jamdar while Mohit Gupta won the gold in shot put.

In the high jump Nayan Sarde clinched the gold medal while in U-16 girls long jump, Sanyogita Misar won the gold medal.

In Under-18 boys shot put event, Prashant Rana claimed the gold medal while Adarsh Madavi won the gold medal in Under-12 boys high jump.

The Under-16 gold in 200 metres went to Ankit Yadav.