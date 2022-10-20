Aryan, Aaditya shine in RCOEM victory

Batting first RCOEM piled up 204 for three in 20 overs. Apart from Aryan and Aaditya, Ansh Asati (49) too batted well but missed half-century. For DB Pharmacy, Rohit Pawar got two wickets for 48 runs while Priyanshu Dubey got one for 4. In reply, DB Pharmacy lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 56 in 16 overs. Only Devanand Meshram (22) showed some resistance. For RCOEM, Aaditya Shahu and Sanskar Chauhan got two wickets each.

In another Prerna College defeated VNIT by four wickets. Batting first, VNIT scored 105 for nine in 20 overs. Manish Mali (28) and Akshad Huddav (20) . For Prerna, Jayant Tendulkar (4 for 10) and Himanshu Gawande (2 for 14) were main wicket takers.

In reply, Prerna College achieved the target losing six wickets in 16.1 overs. Harsh Waghade (22) and Jayant Tendulkar (19) played an important role in the victory.

Today's matches

DNC Junior College Vs Anjuman College; Centre Point College vs Dr Ambedkar College