Asifuddin stars in Badshah XI win

Asked to bat first, Cops XI managed to score 79 runs from eight overs, losing six wickets.

Akash Sonkusre top scored with 16 runs while Nitin Kardhanajne added 11.

For Badshah XI, Nadeer Khan took three wickets while Bharat Yadav and Imran Khan took one each.

In reply, Badshah XI opener Assifuddin hammered Cops bowlers to score 42 runs. He was ably supported by Fazal Khan (15) and Nishan Khan (11). For Cops XI, Rajnish Biswal took two wickets.

Panchpaoli PSI Avinash Jaybaye gave man of the match award to Asifuddin.

Other results: Manali Brothers 90-7 (Sajid Altamash 30, Ajinkya Deshmukh 29; Pawan Belpande 2 wickets, Rohan Zade 2 wickets) bt BS Sports 72-8 (Nitin Gautel 26, Monish Kurve 14; Shivam Deshmukh 4 wickets) by 19 runs.

Pharma XI 43-8 (Kashif Anwar 10; Faiyaz Alam 2 wickets, Nikhil Pohankar 2 wickets, Alex Kurian 2 wickets) lost to DC Shahid XI 44-2 (Faiyaz Alam 18, Prathamesh Sidmalwar 16; Vinay Nitnaware 1 wicket) by 8 wickets.

Niyash XI 54-7 (Ashish Chakre 10; Vishwas Sahare 2 wickets, Milan 2 wickets) bt Aarohi Youtuber, Gondia 48-6 (Milan 15; Aniket Bhagwatkar 3 wickets) by 6 runs.