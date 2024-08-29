Athlete Sanyogita in Maha team for youth nationals

During the youth state meet Sanyogita clocked 16.06 second in 100 metre hurdles. The qualifying timing was 16.30 and this is her personal best. President of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Gajanan Pilpile , vice president Bhal Chandra Hardas, Rucha Halde, Adv. Upendra Joshi m and all the members of managing committee congratulated Sanyogita.

Renuka Khalatkar, principal of Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Vidyalaya and Junior Science College, vice principal Anjali Tijare and all the teachers give best wishes to further competition