Athletes Shadab, Prajakta for National Games

Nagpur, Sept 30

Nagpur's runner Shadab Pathan and long-distance runner Prajakta Godbole have been selected for the athletics competition in the 36th National Games hosted by Gujarat.

Both the runners from Nagpur have been selected in the Maharashtra team. 21-year-old Shadab will participate in the 5, 000m running event, which will be held on Saturday. Another city athlete Prajakta Godbole will participate in the 10,000 meters running event, which will be held on October 3. In the senior state championship held at Pune , Shadab clocked 14: 33: 52 minutes in 5000 m event and won gold medal. in senior state competition held at Pune Bhosari. He also finished ninth in the 5000m running event at the National Championship held in Chennai with a time of 14.21 seconds. While Prajakta won the silver medal in the 10,000 meters distance race in the same event with a time of 33.59. It is on the basis of this performance that both the players have been selected for the athletics competition in the 36th National Games. Shadab is a player of Track Star Athletics Club and trained under the guidance of coach Ravindra Tong while Prajakta is a member of Namya Foundation and practices regularly under the guidance of Gaurav Mirase.

Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi along with Gurudev Nagarle, Nagesh Sahare, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Vibekananda Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni, Ramchandra Wani, Umesh Naidu, S. J. Anthony, Archana Kottewar, coach Jitendra Ghordadekar, Rajesh Bhute, Harendra Thackeray, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thackre, Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Swapnil Gawli, Kamlesh Hinge, Sachin Hulke, Praful Belle, Gajanan Thackeray, Gaurav Mirase and others have congratulated the athletes and wished them best luck.